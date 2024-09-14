Just hours after the special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance premiered on Tubi, its stars announced Saturday the franchise will continue in the form of an Audible Original series.

The new scripted podcast, Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory, will feature brand-new stories, starting Oct. 17.

Vengeance was a standalone adventure written by Emily Andras and picking up two years after the contemporary supernatural western and graphic-novel adaptation Wynonna Earp ended its four-season run on Syfy.

The franchise stars Melanie Scrofano as the titular great-great-granddaughter of legendary 19th-century lawman Wyatt Earp and Tim Rozon as her immortal beau Doc Holliday, who now battle demons.

Dominque Provost-Chalkley plays Wynonna's sister Waverly and Katherine Barrell plays Waverly's small-town sheriff wife Nicole.

"Wynonna Earp is a wild and witty show about a dysfunctional demon hunting cowgirl but it's always secretly been about the grit and guts it takes to define oneself and to fight for whom and how we love along the way and how we live and also die so should you watch #Vengeance again? You're smart so #yes," Andras posted on X Friday night.

The following morning, Scorfano, Rozon, Provost-Chalkley and Barrell announced the surprise Audible Original project's release date.