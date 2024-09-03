Bad Monkey is the No. 1 streaming TV show and Furiosa is the top online film in the United States, ReelGood.com announced Tuesday.

The rankings are based on the viewership data for the week of Aug. 22.

Top TV Shows

1. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

2. Kevin Can F**K Himself (Netflix)

3. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

4. Dark Winds (Netflix)

5. Industry (Max)

6. From (Prime Video)

7. Evil (Paramount+)

8. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

9. The Bear (Hulu)

10. The Terror (Netflix)

Top Movies

1. Furiosa (Max)

2. The Union (Netflix)

3. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount+)

4. Jackpot! (Prime Video)

5. Horizon (Max)

6. The Instigators (Apple TV+)

7. The Killer (Peacock)

8. Alien (Hulu)

9. Incoming (Netflix)

10. The Bikeriders (Peacock)