Rapper Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart is SZA's SOS, followed by Mac Miller 's Balloonerism at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 4 and Gracie Abrams' the Secret of Us at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Lil Baby's WHAM at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 10.