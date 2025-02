Those born on the date are under the sign of Aquarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Musician Victor Herbert in 1859

-- Hattie Caraway, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, in 1878

-- Filmmaker John Ford in 1894

-- NHL executive Conn Smythe in 1895

-- Actor Clark Gable in 1901

-- Poet Langston Hughes in 1902

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906

-- Writer Muriel Spark in 1918

-- Actor Stuart Whitman in 1928

-- Musician Don Everly in 1937

-- Comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (age 88)

-- Actor/filmmaker Terry Jones in 1942

-- Journalist Fred Barnes in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946

-- Journalist Jessica Savitch in 1947

-- Musician Rick James in 1948

-- Musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers/Fleetwood Mac) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Bill Mumy in 1954 (age 71)

-- Artist Takashi Murakami in 1962 (age 63)

-- Princess Stephanie of Monaco in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Brandon Lee in 1965

-- Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Lisa Marie Presley in 1968

-- Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Michael C. Hall in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Big Boi (OutKast) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Jason Isbell in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Andrew VanWyngarden (MGMT) in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 38)

-- Mixed martial artist/actor Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician/actor Harry Styles (One Direction) in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Julia Garner in 1994 (age 31)

-- Musician Doyoung (NCT) in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Jihyo (Twice) in 1997 (age 28)