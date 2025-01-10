Bachelor spoilers: What happens on Grant Ellis' 'The Bachelor' season? Who are Grant's Final 2 bachelorettes? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/10/2025
Bachelor spoilers have revealed Grant Ellis' Final 2 The Bachelor bachelorettes and additional details about his journey to find love.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This article contains spoilers for Grant's The Bachelor season -- including his Final 4, Final 3 and Final 2 bachelorettes].
The Bachelor star Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, will be shown meeting 25 beautiful bachelorettes when Season 29 of the ABC reality series premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Night 1 ladies range in age from 25-32, and they include a pediatric speech therapist, a boxing trainer, and interior designer, an attorney, a venture capitalist, and a wedding planner.
When Grant, a former pro basketball player, is not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights.
"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.
On The Bachelorette's 21st season which wrapped in Summer 2024, Jenn Tran was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.
Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with The Bachelorette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.
Well, hopefully Grant found love and got engaged on his own season of The Bachelor.
