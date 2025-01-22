ABC / Reality TV World

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This article contains spoilers for 's 29th season -- including Grant's winning bachelorette and if he got engaged to the woman he ended up with].

New Bachelor spoilers have emerged revealing star Grant Ellis ' dates throughout the season, Rose Ceremony eliminations, Final 3 bachelorettes, runner-up, winner, and if Grant is engaged.It's now Grant Ellis ' turn to hand out roses and hopefully find lasting love on .The 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, will be shown meeting 25 beautiful bachelorettes when his season premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT.'s official Instagram account teased last month that Grant will be "granting wishes one rose at a time," and Grant posted on his own account that "love always wins."The ladies who will have the chance to get to know Grant on range in age from 25 to 32.The women are not only beautiful, but many of them are established in their careers. The cast includes a pediatric speech therapist, boxing trainer, interior designer, attorney, venture capitalist, and wedding planner.Grant has worn different hats as well given he's a former pro basketball player. He hopes his future partner will join him on karaoke nights and cheer on the Lakers team beside him at NBA games. Grant also enjoys going bowling.Will Grant strike out with the bachelorettes or leave Season 29 an engaged man in a committed relationship?"Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.Grant has been given a second chance after Jenn Tran broke his heart on ette's 21st season, which wrapped in Summer 2024.Jenn had eliminated Grant right before her Final 4 bachelors' hometown dates during the show's August 12 episode.Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with ette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.Fans are now hoping that Grant will propose marriage to one lucky lady and get engaged on the upcoming season of .

