South Korean girl group BabyMonster is sharing new details about its debut EP.

The K-pop stars released a track list for the mini album, BabyMons7er, on Tuesday.

BabyMons7er will feature the title track "Sheesh" and six other songs: "Monsters (Intro)," "Like That," "Stuck in the Middle (7 Version)," "Batter Up (7 Version)", "Dream" and "Stuck in the Middle (Remix)."

BabyMonster announced "Sheesh" on Monday.

"7 Version" refers to a re-recording of "Stuck in the Middle" and "Batter Up" with all seven members. Ahyeon rejoined BabyMonster in January following a hiatus for health issues.

BabyMonster will release BabyMons7er on April 1.

The group consists of Ahyeon, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.