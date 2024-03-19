Peacock announced Tuesday it has ordered the limited series crime drama The Good Daughter. Jessica Biel will star and executive produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biel also executive produced The Sinner and Candy in which she starred. She executive produced but did not appear in the Freeform series Cruel Summer.

Karin Slaughter is adapting her book, will write all episodes and executive produce. Biel plays Charlotte, who survived a violent attack 28 years ago with her sister Samantha.

Charlotte witnesses a new crime in the town of Pikesville. As the case unfolds, it also reveals twists about Charlotte and Samantha's trauma.

Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver and Michelle Purple also executive produce.