The Network announced Tuesday it will launch April 30 with two new original shows. The Network will be free to watch and supported by ads.

The first two episodes of The Green Veil and Chivalry will premiere April 30. Following that, dramas will debut Tuesdays and comedies Thursdays.

The Green Veil is a sci-fi drama starring John Leguizamo as a secret government agent in the 1950s. Leguizamo executive produces the eight-episode series with The Network creator Aram Rappaport.

Green Veil also stars Hani Furstenberg, John Ortiz, Irene Bedard, and Isabel Poloner. Irene Bedard and Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel are executive producers and Native American consultants.

Chivalry is a comedy created by and starring Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani. The show is about a female director replacing a male director on a production after a scandal.

Wanda Sykes and Sienna Miller also star in Chivalry. Chivalry already aired in the U.K. and will have its U.S. premiere on The Network.

The Network will feature two shows at a time to avoid the clutter of other streaming service libraries. It will be available on Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire and web based devices.