Avatar: Fire and Ash is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $64 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Zootopia 2 with $20 million, followed by Marty Supreme at No. 3 with $16 million, The Housemaid at No. 4 with $15.4 million and Anaconda at No. 5 with $15 million.

Rounding out the top tier are David at No. 6 with $13 million, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at No. 7 with $11.2 million, Song Sung Blue at No. 8 with $7.6 million, Wicked: For Good at No. 9 with $5.3 million and Five Nights at Freddy's at No. 10 with $4.4 million.