More than 140,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding that scenes cut from the fifth and final season of Stranger Things be released.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want the unseen footage of stranger things. I believe it was more to the episodes and we didn't see them either due to Netflix or the team of stranger things cutting them. This has been a long 10 years process and this is what we get," poster Wenni J wrote in the petition.

"Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season," the poster added. "And also the amount of clues and information we got from the cast members and interviews are not matching up with the episodes provided. We want stranger things to have a legacy not be seen as some show that couldn't pull though due to it bad writing."

Season 5 of the 1980s-set sci-fi series has been broken up into three volumes.

Vol. 1 debuted on Thanksgiving, Vol. 2 premiered on Christmas Day and Vol. 3 -- a feature-length episode -- is set to drop on Wednesday.