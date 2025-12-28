Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd marked the ninth anniversary of the death of her mother, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, with a loving Instagram post.

Billie shared a photo of her as a child with her father Bryan Lourd and Fisher, as well as a photo of Bryan with her two children, whom Fisher died before meeting.

Billie said the snapshots were taken in the same room, 25 years apart.

"This joy wouldn't be possible without my mom. This joy only exists because she existed. So even though she is not physically part of this joy, she is part of the reason for it. Even though she is not alive she lives on through this joy," Billie wrote.

"My grief takes on many shapes -- today, right now in this moment, that shape is this joy I get to experience watching my kids with my dad. It could and will change shapes multiple times throughout this day because grief is never just one thing but right now I am relishing in this bittersweet grieful joy," she added. "As my mom wisely said, 'Nothing is ever really over. Just over there.' My mombys life isnt really over. Just over there -- in my kids and in this joy I'm able to experience because of her. Thank you momby. I will never stop missing you."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 several days after suffering a heart attack on a plane. She was 60.

Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later after suffering a stroke, while planning her daughter's funeral. She was 84.

Billie married actor Austen Rydell in 2022. They share a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.