The BBC has announced plans to air the star-studded U.S. miniseries, Apples Never Fall, later this year

The seven-part adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel features Annette Bening Alison Brie , Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles.

The story follows the four adult Delaney siblings as they try to figure out what happened to their mother Joy, who disappears shortly after she and their father Stan sell their successful tennis academy and retire.

Melanie Marnich -- whose credits include The OA and The Affair -- was the showrunner.

"Suspenseful and sinister, Apples Never Fall is a compelling mystery drama that will keep BBC viewers intrigued until its riveting final episode," Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition at the BBC, said in a statement on Monday.

The series streamed on Peacock in the United States in March.