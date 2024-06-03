Madonna wishes her dad Silvio a happy 93rd birthday
UPI News Service, 06/03/2024
Pop music legend Madonna wished her dad Silvio Ciccone a happy 93rd birthday in an Instagram post over the weekend.
"To The O.G. Daddy," Madonna, 65, captioned a photo gallery Sunday.
"Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio! Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact. Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me: which is. 'Im Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.' Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back."
The post includes images of Madonna hugging her dad, as well as some old family portraits.
It has already gotten more than 400,000 "likes."
Ciccone was an optics engineer who raised Madonna and her five siblings after their mother died of breast cancer in 1963.
