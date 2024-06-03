"Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "True Colors" and "Time After Time" icon Cyndi Lauper is planning a farewell concert tour.

"It's official!" Live Nation wrote on X Monday.

"Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn't be more excited. Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories. Tickets go on sale this Friday."

The tour kicks off Oct. 18 in Montreal. Stops through December will include Toronto, Detroit, Boston, New York, Nashville, Tampa and Dallas.

The double Grammy winner won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the Broadway musical Kinky Boots in 2013.

Lauper, 70, is also a vocal gay rights activist who rode a float in West Hollywood's Pride Month parade Sunday.