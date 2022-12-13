Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, for a second season.

Production on fresh episodes of the puppet show has already begun in Calgary, Canada, with Tony-winning Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs and West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returning to lead the cast.

Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso and Catherine O'Hara from Schitt's Creek are to guest star in Season 2.

"The Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away ... down at Fraggle Rock," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

The show is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson.

The original show ran five seasons 1983-87.