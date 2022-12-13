A special three-hour crossover event involving characters from NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 9.

This will be the first time a storyline arcs across all three shows on a single night.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCIS crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, said in a statement Monday.

"The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

The episodes will see the different NCIS divisions try to catch a mysterious hitman in what the network describes as "a very personal, high-stakes case."