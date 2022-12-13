Emma Myers from Wednesday and Brady Noon from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are set to co-star in the Netflix comedy film, Family Leave.

Myers and Noon will play CC and Wyatt, the children of Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms).

Charlie's Angels and We Are Marshall filmmaker McG is directing the adaptation of the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant," a synopsis said.

"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"