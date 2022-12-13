Emma Myers from Wednesday and Brady Noon from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are set to co-star in the Netflix comedy film, Family Leave.

Myers and Noon will play CC and Wyatt, the children of Jess ( Jennifer Garner ) and Bill Walker ( Ed Helms ).

Charlie's Angels and We Are Marshall filmmaker McG is directing the adaptation of the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant," a synopsis said.

"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"