Charlie's Angels and We Are Marshall filmmaker McG is directing the adaptation of the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.
"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant," a synopsis said.
"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"
