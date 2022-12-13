Kate Hudson will release her debut album in 2023.

The 43-year-old actress shared her plans to release the album during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Hudson is known for starring in the 2000 film Almost Famous, which followed a teenage journalist (Patrick Fugit) as he tours with the fictitious band Stillwater in the 1970s. Hudson played Penny Lane but did not sing in the movie.

On The Tonight Show, Hudson told host Jimmy Fallon that "I love to sing."

"I've been making a record for, like, a year. You know, I had this thing at COVID -- every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s. Like, not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, you know, what am I doing?"

"I actually write -- I've been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I've never shared it. And so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets," she added. "Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

Hudson said she's "really excited" and "can't wait" to release her album.

Hudson also played a game of "What's Behind Me?" during her appearance on The Tonight Show.

