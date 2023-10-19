Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Anyone But You.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Anyone But You is written by Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert and directed by Gluck (Easy A, Friends with Benefits). The film is loosely based on the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing.

In Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) "look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia, So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths and GaTa.

Sweeney had nothing but praise for Powell while discussing the film in an interview with Variety in August.

"It's a rom-com," the actress said. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

Anyone But You opens in theaters Dec. 22.

Sweeney is known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, while Powell starred on Scream Queens and appeared in Top Gun: Maverick.