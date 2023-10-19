Sweet Magnolias will return for a fourth season on Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday that it renewed the romantic drama series.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen, three best friends living in South Carolina.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star as Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen, respectively.

The cast also includes Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was released in July.

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, with Sheryl J. Anderson to return as showrunner. Anderson also executive produces with Woods and Dan Paulson.

Netflix previously renewed its series Virgin River, The Lincoln Lawyer and Ginny & Georgia.