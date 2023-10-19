The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards have been canceled amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This year's ceremony was to take place Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris and air on MTV.

Paramount canceled the event Thursday, citing "the volatility of world events."

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," a Paramount rep said in a statement.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music, As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning," the rep added. "We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."

MTV had announced the lineup for the EMAs on Tuesday. BTS member Jungkook, Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter , Coi Leray, David Guetta, The Kid Laroi and other artists were to perform.

Taylor Swift led this year's nominees with seven nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA with six nominations each.

Other events in the entertainment world have been canceled due to tensions in the Middle East, including the Cairo International Film Festival.