Vacation, The Breakfast Club and Weird Science icon Anthony Michael Hall has confirmed he is a first-time father at the age of 55.

"It's great. We're excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild," the actor told People.com Wednesday.

"Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

Hall's 32-year-old wife, Lucia, gave birth to Michael Anthony Hall II was born on June 1.

The child is named after his famous dad, who transposed his first and middle names when he headed to Hollywood.

Anthony and Lucia have been married since 2020.

The actor shared screenshots of his quotes about his son's birth on his Instagram Stories.