Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is going to be a mom.

The 42-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate after fertility struggles.

Crawley shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself and Dawkins adding a baby onesie to their outdoor clothesline.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!" Crawley captioned the post.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can't wait to share it all with you soon what it's been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!" she said. "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Andi Dorfman, Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Kufrin were among those to congratulate Crawley in the comments.

"Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I'm so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true," Dorfman wrote.

"Yayyyy!! Congratulations!!! This baby is sooo lucky to have you two as parents!!" Iaconetti added.

"CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all," Kufrin said.

Dawkins already has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Crawley and Dawkins married in February after getting engaged in October 2022.

Crawley was previously a contestant in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games and starred in The Bachelorette Season 16.