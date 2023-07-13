Singer-songwriter and drummer Sheila E. was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her fellow vocalist-percussionist Ringo Starr, singer H.E.R. and songwriter/producer Jimmy Jam Harris were on hand for Wednesday's event.

"Sheila E. is a powerhouse in the music industry. She has had quite an iconic career and has performed with the best!" Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have her join the iconic Walk of Fame as the first female solo percussionist on the Walk of Fame. I cannot think of a better place but to place her star in front of the Musician's Institute."

Sheila E. is the singer/songwriter of the hit 1980s songs, "The Glamorous Life" and "A Love Bizarre."