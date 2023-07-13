Singer-songwriter and drummer Sheila E. was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her fellow vocalist-percussionist Ringo Starr, singer H.E.R. and songwriter/producer Jimmy Jam Harris were on hand for Wednesday's event.

"Sheila E. is a powerhouse in the music industry. She has had quite an iconic career and has performed with the best!" Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have her join the iconic Walk of Fame as the first female solo percussionist on the Walk of Fame. I cannot think of a better place but to place her star in front of the Musician's Institute."

Sheila E. is the singer/songwriter of the hit 1980s songs, "The Glamorous Life" and "A Love Bizarre."

Over the years, she has performed with her father Pete Escovedo, as well as George Duke, Herbie Hancock, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Prince, Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.