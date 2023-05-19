Bassist Andy Rourke from The Smiths has died. He was 59. He died in a New York hospital after a battle with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

His death was announced via his social media accounts.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time."

The Smiths are an English rock band best known for their work during the 80s and hits like "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," "How Soon Is NOW?" In 1985, they went #1 with the album Meat is Murder. Morrissey, Rourke, Johnny Marr and Mike Joyce were formed out of Manchester, United Kingdom, following in the footsteps of successful bands like Herman's Hermits and predating Oasis.

Roarke was born on January 17, 1964. He and Marr were childhood friends who made music together. Marr ultimately formed The Smiths with Morrisey and Joyce and Roarke joined later on.

After four albums, the group split for good in 1987. Rourke and Joyce sued Morrissey and Marr in 1989 for back royalties. Rourke accepted a six-figure settlement, while Joyce was awarded millions in a successful lawsuit. In 1999, Rourke filed for bankruptcy.

Rourke played for other bands and artists over his career, including The Pretenders, Sinead O'Connor and Badly Drawn Boy. He formed a group called Freebass and later on, he hosted a radio show for Manchester's XFM. In 2022, he and Joyce reunited onstage in Madison Square Garden in New York which he recalled in his tribute to Rourke on social media.

"Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music," Marr posted. "Well done Andy. We'll miss you brother."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On his website, Morrissey wrote, "When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments ... as if their death is there to be used. I'm not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope ... wherever Andy has gone ... that he's OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn't ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else.

He added, "His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity - never any manufactured moves. I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that."