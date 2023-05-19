Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video
UPI News Service, 05/19/2023
Bad Bunny recruited Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert for his new music video.
The 29-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Where She Goes" on Friday.
The "Where She Goes" video shows Bad Bunny drive and party in the California desert.
The video features cameos by Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike and Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho.
Bad Bunny had teased the song in a TikTok video earlier this week.
Bad Bunny previously told Billboard that he would be "taking a break" this year.
"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he said.
"We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure."
The release of "Where She Goes" follows rumors that Bad Bunny is dating model Kendall Jenner. Fans speculated that Bad Bunny included references to Jenner in the song's music video, including scorpion imagery for Jenner's birth sign of Scorpio.
