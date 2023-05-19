Bad Bunny recruited Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert for his new music video.

The 29-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Where She Goes" on Friday.

The "Where She Goes" video shows Bad Bunny drive and party in the California desert.

The video features cameos by Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike and Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho.

Bad Bunny had teased the song in a TikTok video earlier this week.

Bad Bunny previously told Billboard that he would be "taking a break" this year.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he said.

"We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure."

