Maroon 5 is back with new music.

The pop rock band released a single and lyric video for the song "Middle Ground" on Friday.

In "Middle Ground," frontman Adam Levine searches for a "middle ground" where he can be happy.

"If I hit the ground / And I fall down to my knees / Would you hear the sound? / Am I crazy to think that we / Could make it out? / Am I crazier to believe / There's a middle ground?" he sings.

Maroon 5 will perform the song Tuesday on The Voice Season 23 finale. Levine was a coach on the singing competition series for its first 16 seasons.

"Middle Ground" is Maroon 5's first new single since its seventh studio album, Jordi, released in June 2021.

The band has kept busy with its Las Vegas residency show at Park MGM, which launched in March.