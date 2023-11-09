Netflix released the trailer for American Symphony on Thursday. The documentary featuring Jon Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, premieres Nov. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film chronicles Batiste and Jaouad's journey through her cancer diagnosis and treatment. The day Batiste received 11 Grammy nominations in 2022, Jaouad learned her cancer had returned.

Batiste spends time in the hospital with Jaouad in clips from the film, talking to doctors. He also composes his original symphony for Carnegie Hall.

Directed by Matthew Heineman, American Symphony premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September. The film runs 103 minutes.