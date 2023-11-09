Netflix released a teaser trailer for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series on Thursday. The trailer also announced the show will premiere February 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, the telekinetic master if wind for the Air Nomads. The series also includes Water, Earth and Fire tribes with their own "benders."

The trailer shows the black arrow on Aang's forehead glow blue, a fire bender kicking flames, flying creatures and an army blown away by wind.

The Netflix show also stars Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Daniel Dae Kim, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Dallas Liu and Ken Leung. Albert Kim is executive producer, writer and showrunner.

Additional executive producers include Jabbar Raisani, Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jet Wilkinson, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Raisani and Goi also direct.

Netflix announced the live-action series in 2021 and began filming at the end of that year.