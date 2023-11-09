Hulu announced the premiere date and released new photos from the upcoming series Death and Other Details. The series premieres Jan. 16 with two episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly called Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, Death and Other Details is a murder mystery aboard a cruise ship. Violett Beene, Mandy Patinkin , Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond star.

Photos show passengers boarding the boat, sipping champagne by the pool on deck and ordering drinks at the bar. Death and Other Details will drop a new episode weekly until March 5, when the two-episode finale premieres.

Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams are writers, showrunners and executive producers. Mark Webb directed the first episode and also executive produces.

Mark Martin is also an executive producer. ABC Signature and Black Lamb are production companies.