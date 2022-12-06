Comedy Central announced a slate of guest hosts for The Daily Show on Tuesday. Trevor Noah concludes hosting The Daily Show on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah announced his plan to leave The Daily Show in September. He will launch a comedy tour in January.

Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper remain on the Daily Show news team.

The satirical news show began in 1996 under host Craig Kilborn. Jon Stewart hosted from 1999 - 2015.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. Episodes stream the following day on Paramount+.