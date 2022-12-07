Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist\/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 94)-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 90)-- Rock\/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer\/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 73)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 66)-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 56)-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 49)-- Singer\/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 48)-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 43)-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 33)