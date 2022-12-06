South Korean girl group Red Velvet has released a new video for its single "Birthday."

The K-pop stars shared a dance performance video for the song Tuesday.

The new video shows the members of Red Velvet perform the "Birthday" choreography on a stage made to resemble a cake.

Red Velvet released an official music video for "Birthday" last week that shows the members encounter alien-like creatures.

"Birthday" is the title track from Red Velvet's EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, released in November. The EP also features the songs "Bye Bye, "Rollercoaster, Zoom" and "Celebrate."

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday is the fifth EP in Red Velvet's ReVe Festival series.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2014.