Air explores the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing executive who signed Jordan.
"Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time," an official synopsis reads.
