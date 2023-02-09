MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Air.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Air explores the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing executive who signed Jordan.

"Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time," an official synopsis reads.

Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Gustaf Skarsgard and Julius Tennon also star.

Air is written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck. The film opens in theaters April 5.

Affleck and Damon are longtime friends who previously collaborated on Good Will Hunting, The Last Duel and other films.