Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for new episodes of the South Korean revenge drama Wednesday.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), an elementary school teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

The preview shows Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) deny doing any wrong to Dong-eun (Song). Dong-eun later welcomes Yeon-jin (Lim) to hell as she enacts her revenge plan.

Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran and Park Sung-hoon also star.

Netflix also released character posters for Part 2.

Netflix released a trailer for Part 2 in January that shows Dong-eun addressing Yeon-jin in a final letter.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The new episodes are part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023.