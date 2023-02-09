Rihanna will discuss her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance at a press conference Thursday.

The press conference will take place Thursday at 12 p.m. EST in Glendale, Ariz., and be available to watch on Apple Music, Apple Music's TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter accounts, and the NFL Network.

Rihanna was announced to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in September.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said at the time.

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Rihanna shared a trailer for the performance in January.

Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will compete in the football championship game.