Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new docuseries African Queens: Njinga.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary Tuesday.

African Queens: Njinga is narrated and executive produced by actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The series explores the lives of prominent and iconic African queens.

Season 1 centers on Njinga, "the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola."

"The nation's first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance," an official description reads.

African Queens: Njinga premieres Feb. 15 on Netflix.

Pinkett Smith is known for starring in Gotham and the film Girls Trip, and for hosting the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith.

The actress is married to actor Will Smith.