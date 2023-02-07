Jay Park is teaming up with Hwasa on a new song.

Park, an American singer and rapper based in South Korea, will release the song "Love is Ugly" with Hwasa, a member of the K-pop girl group Mamamoo.

"Love is Ugly" appears on Park's forthcoming single album, Yesterday. The album also features the song "Yesterday" and is slated for release Feb. 13.

Park shared a teaser and track list for Yesterday on Tuesday.

Yesterday will mark Park's first release since the single "Need to Know" in July. His most recent album, The Road Less Traveled, was released in 2019.

Park came to fame with the South Korean boy band 2PM. He left the group in 2009 and has since pursued a solo career.