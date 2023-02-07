The film follows Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress, and Seb Wilder, a jazz pianist, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.
"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," Platt said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."
La La Land previously inspired a concert version of the film that has been touring since 2017.
