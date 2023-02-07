A Broadway musical based on the film La La Land is in the works.

The new show will be directed by Bartlett Sher and feature a book written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

La La Land will feature music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, all of whom also worked on the film.

The movie features such songs as "City of Stars," "Another Day of Sun" and "Audition (Fools Who Dream)."

La La Land opened in theaters in December 2016. The Oscar-winning romantic musical drama was written and directed by Damien Chazelle and starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The film follows Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress, and Seb Wilder, a jazz pianist, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," Platt said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

La La Land previously inspired a concert version of the film that has been touring since 2017.