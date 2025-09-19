Aerosmith and British singer-songwriter Yungblud have teamed up on new music.

The legendary American rock band and Yungblud released the song "My Only Angel" on Friday.

"My Only Angel" appears on Aerosmith and Yungblud's forthcoming joint EP, One More Time. The album is set for release Nov. 21.

One More Time also features the tracks "Problems," "Wild Woman," "A Thousand Days" and a new version of Aerosmith's single "Back in the Saddle," originally released in 1977, according to Billboard.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry recently joined Yungblud and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt to perform a medley of songs in tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Music Video Awards.

"My Only Angel" marks Aerosmith's first new music in over 12 years. Yungblud released his album Idols in June.