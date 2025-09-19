Cardi B is back with new music.

The music artist, 32, released her album Am I the Drama? Friday, along with a music video for the song "Safe," featuring Kehlani.

Other songs on the album include "Dead," "Hello," "Magnet," "Pick It Up," Imaginary Playerz, Bodega Baddie, Salute, Man of Your Word, What's Goin On, Shower Tears, Outside, Pretty & Petty," Better Than You, On My Back, ErrTime, Check Please, Principal, Trophies," Nice Guy, Killin You Hoes, Up" and "WAP."

The album features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the music video for "Safe," Cardi B is shot by a home invader after the father of her baby leaves the home in a rage.

In real life, Cardi B announced her fourth pregnancy Tuesday on CBS Mornings, her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The baby is due just before her tour, which kicks off in February.

"My second time walking onto set and being mind blown seeing a little tiny person with a big ol' belly on set for hours and hours being a complete joy," Kehlani said of Cardi B on Instagram. "I'm really proud of you. I'm really honored to witness you."