Actor Tony Roberts, a frequent collaborator with filmmaker and playwright Woody Allen, has died at the age of 85.

His daughter Nicole Burley told The New York Times he died at his Manhattan home Friday after a battle with lung cancer.

Roberts was best known for his roles in Allen's 1970s and '80s films Play It Again, Sam, Annie Hall, Stardust Memories, A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, Hannah and Her SIsters and Stardust Memories.

He was also a fixture on the Broadway stage, earning two Tony nominations throughout his decades-old career.

His theater performances include How Now, Dow Jones, Play It Again, Sam, The Royal Family, Don't Drink the Water, Sugar, Some Like It Hot, Absurd Person Singular and Victor/Victoria.