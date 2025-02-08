Rapper Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 3, Teddy Swims' I've Tried Everything But Therapy at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Kane Brown's The High Road at No. 7, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 8, Central Cee's Can't Rush Greatness at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 10.