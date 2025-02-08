ABC has no plans to air a new edition of The Bachelorette this summer, according to multiple media reports.

Variety, Deadline and Us Weekly reported the news Friday, stating that the reality dating show has been postponed indefinitely, but not canceled.

No reason for the hiatus has been disclosed.

The show typically airs in the summer.

Season 21 premiered last July and starred Jenn Tran, a physician assistant from New Jersey who was looking for love.

The season ended in September with her engagement to Devin Strader, but they broke up.