A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
UPI News Service, 04/29/2025
Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third entry in the series about a team of thieving magicians.
The trailer, released Tuesday, sees J. Daniel "Danny" Atlas (returning star Jesse Eisenberg) recruiting a new team of magicians played by Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith, to go up against a criminal organization headed by Rosamund Pike.
