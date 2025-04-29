Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, featuring returning star Nicole Kidman and a new ensemble cast.

The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, who is still running the Tranquillum House wellness resort from Season 1.

Season 2 features a new cast of titular strangers who find the resort to be more than they bargained for.

"Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself," the official synopsis reads.

The new season also stars Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.