Gearbox Software is moving up the release date of the next Borderlands sequel, Borderlands 4.

The video game developer announced Tuesday that the first-person looter shooter game will release Sept. 12 instead of its originally announced release date of Sept. 23.

In addition, the team will give a deep dive into Borderlands 4 during a special PlayStation State of Play livestream Wednesday.

The stream will be available to watch at 5 p.m. EDT on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Members from the development team at Gearbox will showcase new gameplay and details about Borderlands 4. The livestream will run over 20 minutes, PlayStation said.

Borderlands 4, a continuation of Gearbox's best-selling Borderlands series, takes players to the planet of Kairos where they will take down the Timekeeper.

The game will be released Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC.

Borderlands first began in 2009, with the third mainline entry arriving in 2019. A Borderlands film starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis was released in August 2024, however, it did not perform well with critics or at the box office.