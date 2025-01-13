'90 Day Fiance' star Rayne explains why she and Chidi were "uninvited" from Tell All
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/13/2025
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Rayne Fernandez has explained why she and Chidi Ikpeamaeze allegedly did not participate in the Season 7 Tell All.
On Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Tell All that aired Sunday night on TLC, host Shaun Robinson announced that Rayne and Chidi wouldn't be appearing on the reunion show but she and the show's producers wished them all the best.
Shaun didn't provide a reason as to why Rayne and Chidi were absent from the Tell All, but Rayne recently took to Instagram Threads with an explanation of her own.
"We were both uninvited due to all the negativity," Rayne revealed, according to a screenshot of her post, which was set to private but is currently circulating online.
"LOL, me who has no guts singing in front of people was willing to since Chidi wanted to hear me sing so bad and I loved him," Rayne explained.
Rayne said she was "planning on performing" the song "Don't Forget About Us" by Mariah Carey at the Season 7 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, "preferably without crying."
Rayne said she and Chidi were therefore "luckily" uninvited to the Tell All.
"[Also, singing that song] can't be done on television," Rayne said, implying it was a rights issue she had apparently found out at the "last minute."
Rayne concluded, "This was before all his hatred towards me started spilling out all over the Internet. Just saying."
@Monsterscriticsreality claimed in November 2024 that Rayne had been rubbing 90 Day Fiance the wrong way by bad-mouthing production on social media.
"Rayne is accusing90 Day Fiance producers of altering her appearance, saying producers and makeup artists made her look like a 'clown,'" wrote the Instagram account.
"The Espanola, New Mexico native has become the most outspoken cast member this season on Before the 90 Days. Despite being bound by an NDA, Rayne has spoken out on social media, spilling tea about her and Chidi's relationship and throwing major shade at 90 Day Fiance producers and viewers."
The Instagram account continued, "Despite the intense criticism she's come under from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, Rayne continues to hurl insults online, taking aim at producers and viewers alike."
Rayne reportedly accused 90 Day Fiance of defaming her character, and she also accused producers of "distorting" her physical appearance.
In other posts Rayne has posted on Threads, she called Chidi "a heartless scammer" and a liar.
"Stop lying. You're a heartless scammer and you will always be one. A real man would have told the truth by now and at least admitted his faults. You act like I was desperate for you but you were the one that was desperate for me," Rayne ranted.
"In 5 years, I could say. I called maybe a total of five times. Chidi, you called every day all day no matter what time of day."
Rayne lashed out at Chidi multiple times for being desperate. She also called him "a boy" and claimed his family didn't like her because she's "white."
Rayne also slammed a GoFundMe account Chidi and his sister had started late last year to help restore Chidi's sight as a scam.
"The scammer chidi is getting thousands in January from the show. Best thing anyone can do his report for fraud for his go fund me. Regardless of how people view me even if you think I'm insane or mentally ill," Rayne wrote in December.
"The point is is that this family took advantage of somebody just for wealth. Do you support scammers. If so maybe 1 day if [your] lucky it will happen to you. Everything was twisted, He's trying to collect before you catch on, fortunately for him you were too slow.Now taking advantage of you."
On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' seventh season, Rayne packed up her belongings at her farm in New Mexico to embark on a three-week trip to Nigeria to meet Chidi, her "Nigerian Prince Charming," in person for the first time. They had met over five years prior on social media.
Rayne said the fact Chidi is blind made her fall even more in love with him.
Rayne and Chidi gushed about how they were in love with one another and could picture a future together, but their relationship crash and burned once Chidi asked his girlfriend to sleep in a different bedroom.
Rayne was also shocked to learn that Chidi wanted to wait until marriage to have sex because of his religious beliefs and morals.
Rayne called the request a stab in her heart, and she lamented about how she felt "totally rejected."
Tension between the couple heightened once Chidi's sister Victoria and Rayne butted heads. Rayne accused Victoria of interfering in her relationship.
When Rayne asked Chidi to join her in a hotel so she could put some space between Victoria and herself, Chidi chose to stay with his family and Rayne was infuriated.
"I feel like an intruder in your pants and an intruder in your house," Rayne snapped at her man, before claiming that Chidi's sister was trying to control him.
Rayne flipped out on Chidi and yelled at him, and Chidi came to the conclusion that Rayne had problems "deeply rooted" inside of her and it wasn't his sister's fault.
Chidi ultimately decided to break up with Rayne because he thought her outbursts and anger would create an unhealthy dynamic in their relationship. Chidi essentially explained that he didn't want to spend the rest of his life fighting with Rayne, who felt totally betrayed as a result.
Chidi told Rayne that he had to "move on" because she wasn't being gentle or kind to him. She was very combative, and Chidi pointed out how that's what their conversations were always like.
"It's always about Rayne... and so our relationship is over. We cannot make it together," Chidi concluded, before wishing Rayne the best in her life.
"Whatever helps you feel like a man," Rayne countered.
Rayne said this was the "worst heartbreak" she's ever had in her life and she was "devastated" as well as "pissed and sad." She questioned how someone could be so hurtful, and she realized it was "over forever."