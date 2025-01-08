Sources previously told @90dayfianceupdate that Jasmine had been cheating on Gino with Matt, an aspiring actor, and got caught, resulting in Jasmine and Gino's split.
The Instagram account @Kikiandkibbitz also reported that Jasmine -- who reportedly filmed90 Day: The Last Resort's second season with Gino in early 2024 -- has been living with Matt since April 2024.
Jasmine's social media posts in Spring 2024 also indicated that she was spending time with Matt.
Gino and Jasmine were later spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life with new partners at a bar in August 2024.
The account @Kikiandkibbitz reported in October 2024 that Gino was dating a blonde woman named Kelly, who appears to work at a veterinary tech. (Gino, however, had gone on a date with a different brunette woman at the time he filmed 90 Day: The Single Life).
Jasmine's alleged pregnancy news comes amid speculation on social media that Jasmine is "showing" and has a noticeable baby bump.
"Breaking News: Jasmine is pregnant -- it was announced during the taping of The Last Resort Tell-All," 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty announced on January 3.
"She is now 'showing' her baby bump and is living in sunny Florida."
Jasmine seemingly addressed the rumors one day later, writing via Instagram Stories, "I don't know what happened last night but I'm getting so many followers today. Welcome to Jasmineland."
Jasmine from Panama and Gino from Michigan had been in a long-distance relationship for about three years before Jasmine moved to the United States.
Jasmine moved to Michigan in early 2023, and she and Gino tied the knot in June of that year.
In March 2024, when 90 Day: The Last Resort was reportedly filming, Gino and Jasmine had already been living together in the U.S. for about a year, which the pair confirmed on the Season 2 premiere that aired on TLC in early December.
Gino and Jasmine also said on the show's premiere that they had been married for nine months.
"Coming here, I can say we are pretty close to getting a divorce," Jasmine told the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras.