90 Day: The Last Resort star Jasmine Pineda is reportedly pregnant and expecting her third child.

ADVERTISEMENT

[90 Day: The Last Resort Spoilers: This report reveals if Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo have broken up since filming 90 Day: The Last Resort or are still together.]

According to sources, Jasmine, 38, is expecting a baby -- and her husband Gino is not the father, In Touch Weekly reported.

"Almost certain it's the Matt guy," a source told the magazine on January 6, referring to her rumored new boyfriend Matthew Branistareanu, whom Jasmine had met at a gym in Gino's native Michigan.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Sources previously told @90dayfianceupdate that Jasmine had been cheating on Gino with Matt, an aspiring actor, and got caught, resulting in Jasmine and Gino's split.

The Instagram account @Kikiandkibbitz also reported that Jasmine -- who reportedly filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort's second season with Gino in early 2024 -- has been living with Matt since April 2024.

Jasmine's social media posts in Spring 2024 also indicated that she was spending time with Matt.

Gino and Jasmine were later spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life with new partners at a bar in August 2024.

The account @Kikiandkibbitz reported in October 2024 that Gino was dating a blonde woman named Kelly, who appears to work at a veterinary tech. (Gino, however, had gone on a date with a different brunette woman at the time he filmed 90 Day: The Single Life).

Jasmine's alleged pregnancy news comes amid speculation on social media that Jasmine is "showing" and has a noticeable baby bump.

"Breaking News: Jasmine is pregnant -- it was announced during the taping of The Last Resort Tell-All," 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty announced on January 3.

"She is now 'showing' her baby bump and is living in sunny Florida."

Jasmine seemingly addressed the rumors one day later, writing via Instagram Stories, "I don't know what happened last night but I'm getting so many followers today. Welcome to Jasmineland."

TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort's currently-airing second season has shown Jasmine and Gino -- who also appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, and Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- fighting constantly and on the verge of divorce.

Jasmine from Panama and Gino from Michigan had been in a long-distance relationship for about three years before Jasmine moved to the United States.

Jasmine moved to Michigan in early 2023, and she and Gino tied the knot in June of that year.

In March 2024, when 90 Day: The Last Resort was reportedly filming, Gino and Jasmine had already been living together in the U.S. for about a year, which the pair confirmed on the Season 2 premiere that aired on TLC in early December.

Gino and Jasmine also said on the show's premiere that they had been married for nine months.

"Coming here, I can say we are pretty close to getting a divorce," Jasmine told the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Jasmine accused Gino of treating her terribly at home," and she said their lack of a sex life was "tortuous."

ADVERTISEMENT
Jasmine claimed she and Gino hadn't shared a bed in eight months, and Jasmine insisted there was no way she could stay in a sexless marriage long-term.

"We basically fight every day," Gino told the show's therapists, adding how Jasmine allegedly slept somewhere else for a night without letting him know where she was or whom she was with.

Jasmine, however, said Gino never showed her any affection and so she wasn't even sure if he cared.

Gino said he didn't trust Jasmine when she claimed that she was out with her friends.

But Jasmine -- who vented about how she had left her life and children behind in Panama for Gino -- explained how she didn't feel valued, appreciated or happy in her marriage.

Although Gino said he paid the rent and supported Jasmine financially, she didn't feel supported emotionally.

Jasmine also craved independence since she didn't have a driver's license and couldn't get a job yet.

Jasmine complained that Gino never wanted to drive her anywhere and refused to buy her a car.

Jasmine claimed that Gino had lured her to the U.S. on "empty promises" and that he was "the biggest scammer in the world," but Gino felt Jasmine didn't appreciate anything he had done for her.

Early into Jasmine and Gino's experience at the Arizona resort, Jasmine screamed at Gino and he called her "a psycho," adding, "I can't do this anymore."

Jasmine was then shown calling her male friend Matt from Michigan on the phone. She could be heard telling Matt that Gino wouldn't acknowledge his sexual problems.

Gino didn't know about Jasmine's relationship with Matt at all, according to Jasmine, but she insisted it was nothing more than a friendship and Matt just cared about her well-being.

"I don't know if love is enough," Jasmine cried on the phone to Matt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Matt told Jasmine that hundreds of thousands of men would line up to be with her and so Gino was essentially taking her for granted.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

According to the January 6 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine and Gino haven't given up on their marriage just yet. But based on the latest spoilers, their relationship will be shown coming to an end soon.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT NEWS